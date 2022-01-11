Politics is a Funny Business – a brand new podcast for Sheffield
Welcome to Politics is a Funny Business – a brand new podcast for Sheffield.
Local Democracy Reporter Lucy Ashton covers all things political in the city, with a focus on the Town Hall and Sheffield Council.
Read More
Co-host David Walsh is The Star’s long standing Business Editor and transport correspondent.
In this first episode, they discuss the closure of Pinstone Street in the city centre and the backlash from retailers about plans to put a bus lane along Ecclesall Road.
In the second episode, Lucy and David discuss the different industrial action being held across the city.
They talk about the Just Eat strike affecting McDonalds; industrial action with Stagecoach bus drivers and a picket line fracas involving Labour councillors.