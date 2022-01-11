Politics is a Funny Business – a brand new podcast for Sheffield

Welcome to Politics is a Funny Business – a brand new podcast for Sheffield.

By Lucy Ashton, Local Democracy Reporter
Tuesday, 11th January 2022, 12:30 pm

Local Democracy Reporter Lucy Ashton covers all things political in the city, with a focus on the Town Hall and Sheffield Council.

Sheffield history: The people who died leaving an unclaimed estate – and how you...

Co-host David Walsh is The Star’s long standing Business Editor and transport correspondent.

In this first episode, they discuss the closure of Pinstone Street in the city centre and the backlash from retailers about plans to put a bus lane along Ecclesall Road.

In the second episode, Lucy and David discuss the different industrial action being held across the city.

They talk about the Just Eat strike affecting McDonalds; industrial action with Stagecoach bus drivers and a picket line fracas involving Labour councillors.

You can listen to the episodes here on Spotify or via Anchor

Lucy Ashton, Local Democracy Reporter.

Also listen via The Star’s Dailymotion channel – episode 1 and episode 2

