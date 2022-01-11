New Lidl set to open in Sheffield – but Aldi is unhappy as it has plans for nearby Rotherham supermarket

Lidl wants to demolish buildings on part of Dore House industrial estate, at the junction of Rotherham Road and Orgreave Road at Handsworth.

It looks at other sites at Darnall works; Orgreave Place at Handsworth; Richmond Road convenience store; Manor Park Post Office; Beighton High Street; Chapel Street at Woodhouse; Birley Vale Avenue at Intake; Catcliffe; Crystal Peaks and Swallownest but all were ruled out for various reasons.

But Rotherham Council is unhappy because it’s currently building a new town centre at Waverley and has plans to include a new Aldi. Both the council and Aldi have objected to the Sheffield Lidl.

What does Lidl say?

Lidl argues that a discount food supermarket “appears to have been earmarked by Aldi” at Waverley and the site had not been marketed as being available.

There’s no firm planning application for a Waverley supermarket, but if Lidl is granted permission for the Rotherham Road site it will start work on a new supermarket immediately.

Who else has objected?

Carol Booth, who lives on Rotherham Road, is one of 25 local residents who are objecting to a new Lidl planned for Handsworth.

There have been 25 objections from local residents who say a new supermarket is “totally unnecessary” because there are plenty nearby.

They are also seriously concerned about traffic and road safety as Rotherham Road is already very busy, particularly with HGVs and large vans visiting the industrial estate.

Carol Booth, who lives on Rotherham Road, said: “My concern is the traffic, noise and delivery trucks. It’s a very busy road, especially since they built the Waverley houses and nobody seems to have taken that into consideration.

“Sometimes you take your life in your hands trying to cross the road. There are queues of cars right down the road at teatime and it becomes one big parking lot at times.

“There are lots of extra houses which have been built around here which creates more traffic and people try to use side roads as a cut through.

“We have an Aldi and Asda in Handsworth, a Morrisons at Catcliffe, an Aldi at Swallownest and smaller local shops so why do we need more food shops? Can’t they build something which will create jobs without all the extra traffic?”

Why Sheffield Council is supporting Lidl

Officers say it would redevelop an underused site, part of which is an eyesore with a number of dilapidated buildings.

They acknowledge the road safety concerns but say a new signalised junction would be created at Rotherham Road and Retford Road which will help.

A report says: “Collision data from the past five years was examined and found that five personal injury collisions took place at or near to the Rotherham Road and Retford Road junction.

“Of these collisions, two were serious and three were slight. One of the serious collisions involved a cyclist and one of the slight cases involved a pedestrian.

“A signalisation control of the Rotherham Road and Retford Road junction will bring significant highway safety benefits to all users, not just the development traffic.”