Council officers are consulting about whether to make changes to the junction of Myrtle Road, Heeley Bank Road and Cross Myrtle Road, following requests from local residents.

There’s no details about what exactly the change would be but the council says the scheme would reduce the traffic which is using Myrtle Road as a cut through from East Bank Road to Queens Road and Bramall Lane.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Changes could be made to the junction Myrtle Road, Heeley Bank Road and Cross Myrtle Road.

The council says: “It has been designed to maintain as much local access as possible, whilst restricting the route for traffic not accessing the area.

“This in turn will reduce traffic flow on Myrtle Road, with the aim of improving road safety, improving noise and air quality and enhancing pedestrian accessibility.”

What happens next?

The council says there will be four stages to this process.

“Stage one is the survey, we want to understand people’s views on the proposal. This will help us to identify whether this is something that is generally acceptable.

“If the proposals are deemed acceptable there will be a series of traffic counts and investigation of recent accidents in the wider area. This will help us understand how we can measure the impacts of the scheme.

“Stage three would be the implementation of the changes on a temporary basis. This will be undertaken using an experimental traffic regulation order.

MORE TRAVEL: Petition launched by concerned Sheffield residents to tackle speeding in Mosborough

“This would allow consultation to progress throughout the first six months. Changes can be made throughout which allows any issues raised to be identified and changes considered.

“Follow up traffic surveys will take place toward the end of the six month period to help evaluate the impact on traffic flows across the area.

“Stage four is if the scheme has been accepted by the local community and the traffic impacts are not significant, then we will see if the temporary scheme could be made permanent.”

The council is looking to implement the scheme during the next financial year, April 2022 to March 2023.