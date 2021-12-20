Jay Judge, of Abbeydale Health in Abbeydale Road, says some patients can ‘barely make it to the door from a car parked directly outside’ and those who need it include wheelchair users, people with mobility issues and those coming for osteopathy, podiatry and sports injury treatments.

WHY DO ALL THESE BUSINESSES SAY THEY NEED PARKING?

She also says other businesses on her little parade at 550 Abbeydale Road will be severely affected including a second hand furniture shop which has vans loading and unloading all day. Next door to that is Annie’s fabric and haberdashery shops, which has many eldelry customers. And Abbeydale DIY has big delivery lorries and tradespeople in vans and customers collecting large items including doors and lengths of timber.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Local Labour candidate for councillor in Nether Edge and Sharrow, Nighat Basharat, right, with Jay Judge of Abbeydale Health.

Sheffield City Council is proposing 12-hour bus lanes from 7am—7pm weekdays on Ecclesall Road and Abbeydale Road, enforced by strict London-style ‘Red Routes’ which ban all other vehicles from stopping, waiting or loading, to combat climate change and boost active travel.

Consultation on the plans has just been extended to January 21 due to concerns raised by local businesses.

Ms Judge said: “The proposed changes will kill hundreds of businesses on both roads and make hundreds of people unemployed. The largest employer in the UK are small businesses, we need protection and we need to be heard.”

Nighat Basharat with Stuart Croydon of Abbeydale DIY.

Local Labour candidate for councillor in Nether Edge and Sharrow, Nighat Basharat, met Ms Judge and other local business owners on Abbeydale Road.

Many felt the council should do more detailed consultation with them, ‘rather than just asking them to complete an online form’.

She added: “We also knocked on the doors of local residents who had heard nothing about the plans or had heard about it via social media rather than receiving information from the council.

“They were also concerned about the impact of these plans on local businesses who have already faced significant challenges throughout the pandemic and are the backbone of the local area.”

WHAT IS COUNCIL LEADER TERRY FOX SAYING?

Sheffield Council leader Councillor Terry Fox confirmed there had been 3,000 responses to the consultation and that it would now run until January 21 and said he would personally visit traders.

Coun Fox said: “It is of paramount importance that local businesses are involved in the process and able to have their say.

“We’re all aware of the massive difficulties traders are under due to the Covid, and we’ve got to support them, and make sure the council is listening to what they’re saying.”

He added: “The consultation has already had nearly 3,000 responses which is fantastic, but there is still real anxiety from many local businesses about the plans. These need to be heard.

“As well as extending the consultation I will personally meet with the local traders to listen to what they have to say and help encourage them to be part of our conversations going forward.

“We’re committed to public transport, tackling climate change, and reducing emissions but this all has to be done in a way that is fair and just.

“You’ve got to give time to hear all views and the more engagement you have the better!”

To comment click here: https://connectingsheffield.commonplace.is/overview

BUSINESS NEWS: MP calls for financial support for business

BUSINESS NEWS: Restaurants hit by cancellations as Covid restrictions bite

BUSINESS NEWS: Greens defend parking ban plans