The petition – set up by Kurtis Crossland, a local road safety campaigner – calls for speed cameras in Mosborough and police action to tackle the issue.

An earlier petition, launched by Stacey Morgan, was sent to Sheffield Council in 2019 and stated that Mosborough High Street had become “it’s very own race track”.

Measures to tackle speeding have been implemented over the years, including a 30mph speed limit on the A6135 on Mosborough High Street – a hotspot for accidents - and various traffic calming measures, such as solar-powered speed limit signs.

But business representative Claire Antcliff said speeding is still an issue at night.

She said “At night when there is a clearer run...I think the speeding is more at night, it doesn’t really happen in the daytime.”