Petition launched by concerned Sheffield residents to tackle speeding in Mosborough
Concerned residents and councillors have backed a new petition to clamp down on reckless driving in a Sheffield suburb.
The petition – set up by Kurtis Crossland, a local road safety campaigner – calls for speed cameras in Mosborough and police action to tackle the issue.
Read More
This, along with a series of other petitions, is another chapter in a three-year campaign to make the roads safer in the South Yorkshire village.
An earlier petition, launched by Stacey Morgan, was sent to Sheffield Council in 2019 and stated that Mosborough High Street had become “it’s very own race track”.
Measures to tackle speeding have been implemented over the years, including a 30mph speed limit on the A6135 on Mosborough High Street – a hotspot for accidents - and various traffic calming measures, such as solar-powered speed limit signs.
But business representative Claire Antcliff said speeding is still an issue at night.
She said “At night when there is a clearer run...I think the speeding is more at night, it doesn’t really happen in the daytime.”
Councillor Kevin Oxley said: “There's been lots of problems, lots of concern over, say, over a number of years of people speeding down, that can be simply down to people not following the 30 miles an hour speed limit, which is there throughout that stretch of road…then you’ve got those your boy racers, if you like, who race down that track, usually late at night.”The councillor said that in addition to speed cameras, called for in the latest petition, working in cooperation with South Yorkshire Police to “allocate vans and patrols around Mosborough” is also important.