Appeal for help after red Mini Cooper stolen from Sheffield family's driveway following burglary
A Sheffield family is appealing for help after their car was stolen from their driveway after their home was burgled.
Wednesday, 22nd December 2021, 11:44 am
The red Mini Cooper 2012 Olympic edition with the registration number BT12 LHO was stolen from Arran Road, Crookes, sometime between 6pm and 10.30pm on Saturday, December 18.
The thieves accessed the convertible after breaking into the owner’s home and stealing a set of keys, along with jewellery and some electrical items.
Anyone with information can contact South Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting reference number 14/196735/21.