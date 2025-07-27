This is how to improve life in Sheffield – according to readers

From better buses to bolder ideas, here’s what readers say could take our already great city to the next level.

Sheffield has plenty to love – but there’s always room for improvement.

And now readers of The Star have shared what they think would make the city even better.

Many want to see transport improved

Transport was by far the most common talking point.

Many felt that poor connectivity is holding the city back.

Stuart Burton said Sheffield struggles to compete with nearby cities like Leeds or Manchester when it comes to attracting jobs and businesses, simply because it's harder to reach.

He suggested dualling the Woodhead Pass and also called for the reopening of Doncaster airport.

Barry Smith echoed the sentiment in fewer words: “Better transport.”

Locally, readers said the tram network should be extended to key routes like Ecclesall and Abbeydale Roads.

Jennifer Derbyshire argued that better evening bus services would make a big difference for people wanting to visit the theatre or cinema without driving.

Asia Cyd agreed, suggesting a complete refresh of the city’s tram and bus fleet going both north and south, as well as 24-hour ticketing and secure electric bike hire.

Asia also envisioned a more vibrant city centre with playgrounds, independent shops, popular fashion brands, and a cleaner, safer environment.

She said: “Add pockets with playground equipment like swings, monkey bars, stepping stows, so the kids can have fun.

“Thriving high street with a variety of clothes/shoe and kids shops (Zara, Uniqlo, Mango, Flying Tiger, COS, Jones Botmakers, C&A, Hobbs, Lego shop.”

She even suggested introducing an AI-powered convenience store, like the Zabka Nano models seen across Europe.

“Bring back John Lewis,” she added, calling for a stronger, more diverse high street.

Pounds Park, a popular playground opened in the city centre last year.

In response, Bradley Ashton noted that while some progress had been made – such as the popular new Pounds Park.

Community-focused improvements were high on the list too.

Malcolm Camp proposed giving more attention to Sheffield’s forgotten estates, making scenic viewpoints more accessible and offering more eco-housing and self-build options.

He also suggested caretakers in shopping areas to manage litter, alongside more outdoor activities for children and young people.

Several people highlighted the need for better investment in residential areas such as Gleadless and Manor Top.

Derbyshire stressed the importance of play equipment, cleaned and gritted streets and youth-friendly spaces like sports pitches and multi-use games areas.

She argued that while the city centre receives attention, the suburbs are often left behind.

William Jones championed community-led projects, including youth centres and group trips where volunteering is rewarded with discounts.

David Ogden offered a more business-focused perspective, suggesting outdoor café seating, free or reduced parking, and temporary business rate cuts to attract new shops.

He proposed forming a city entertainment committee to encourage more public events.

Linda Geeson also believed free or affordable parking could help reinvigorate the city centre, along with a shuttle bus from the train station.

Others took a more reflective view.

Pamela Davies felt the city’s beauty is too often overlooked, saying that people should focus less on complaints and more on enjoying what Sheffield already has to offer.

For Claire Hulatt, it’s the people who matter most. “It’s always been the people,” she said. “Buildings come and go.”

And finally, Anya Sutton kept her answer short and sweet: what would make Sheffield better? “A lido.”