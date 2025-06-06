The 10 'worst places' for parking in Sheffield, including Hillsborough, Crookes, and Southey

David Kessen
By David Kessen

Senior reporter

Published 6th Jun 2025, 08:35 BST

When it comes to parking, there are some places in Sheffield which can be a tough challenge.

Some areas can be difficult when it comes to finding a place to leave your car, whether that is when you return home, or if you are heading out for an appointment there.

We went to our readers, and people on the streets of Sheffield, to ask them to name the worst places in the city for parking.

They came up with plenty of suggestions, many naming individual roads.

Here, in no particular order, we list 10 streets and areas which which were named by our readers as the worst in the city for parking.

We asked where the worst places were for parking in Sheffield - and these are the streets and areas that readers told us. Photo: Google

1. Worst places in Sheffield for parking

1. Worst places in Sheffield for parking

One reader suggested anywhere close to either of Sheffield's big main hospitals. Another backed this view in a vox pop. Roads near the Northern General, near Fir Vale are often parked up.

2. Near the Northern General Hospital

2. Near the Northern General Hospital

One reader suggested anywhere close to either of Sheffield's big main hospitals. Another backed this view in a vox pop. Roads near the Northern General, near Fir Vale are often parked up.

One reader suggested anywhere close to either of Sheffield's main hospitals. Another backed this view in a vox pop. This includes the roads close to the Hallamshire Hospital . Photo: Google

3. Roads near the Hallamshire Hospital

3. Roads near the Hallamshire Hospital

One reader suggested anywhere close to either of Sheffield's main hospitals. Another backed this view in a vox pop. This includes the roads close to the Hallamshire Hospital .

Another reader told us: "Practically every road in Walkley and Crookes." Pictured is the main road through Crookes. Picture Google

4. Crookes and Walkley

4. Crookes and Walkley

Another reader told us: "Practically every road in Walkley and Crookes." Pictured is the main road through Crookes.

