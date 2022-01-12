The new £50m town centre- dubbed Olive Lane – aims to provide a new high street for the growing population of Waverley, at the site of the former Orgreave Colliery and Coking Works.

When complete, the site will include shops, a gym, offices, restaurants and cafes, a supermarket, a medical centre, community space, a bus station and homes.

Outline planning permission for the scheme was granted in March 2021, and further details are expected as part of the reserved matters application.

It was not known which supermarket would take up a large unit on the site, until Rotherham Council objected to plans for a new Lidl over the Sheffield border at Handsworth.

The council argued that Lidl should update its impact assessment ‘to consider the impact on indicative local centres at Waverley’.

“Indicative local centres at Waverley remain to be developed. No information is provided regarding the assessment of these centres,” states the objection.

A retail statement as part of the Olive Lane plans state that: “Building G has been designed for a deep discount retailer such as Lidl or Aldi.”