Police called to 'altercation' at Sheffield Aldi which left man in a 'bad way'

Witnesses say that a man was left in ‘a bad way’ after the incident.

One said: “I saw it all from start to finish. A little argument broke out all a sudden, as the man started to leave, between six and nine big men jumped on him.

There are claims a man was injured in a disturbance at Aldi at St James Retail Park, Sheffield

“The man was left in a bad way. All us shoppers were left traumatised by it all, so we made sure he got home safe.”

South Yorkshire Police have said its officers “were called to Aldi at St James' Retail Park at 3.33pm on Sunday 14 November to reports of an altercation after an alleged shop lifting.”

However, the force said that as the store is not wanting to pursue criminal proceedings the investigation has been filed.