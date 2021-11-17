Police called to 'altercation' at Sheffield Aldi which left man in a 'bad way'
Police were called to an Aldi supermarket in Sheffield at the weekend when an ‘altercation’ took place which allegedly left a man injured.
Witnesses say that a man was left in ‘a bad way’ after the incident.
One said: “I saw it all from start to finish. A little argument broke out all a sudden, as the man started to leave, between six and nine big men jumped on him.
“The man was left in a bad way. All us shoppers were left traumatised by it all, so we made sure he got home safe.”
South Yorkshire Police have said its officers “were called to Aldi at St James' Retail Park at 3.33pm on Sunday 14 November to reports of an altercation after an alleged shop lifting.”
However, the force said that as the store is not wanting to pursue criminal proceedings the investigation has been filed.
Aldi has been contacted for comment.