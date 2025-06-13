Residents have warned of dangerous roads across a Sheffield neighbourhood, amid concerns over double parking, parking on pavements, and late night ‘racing’.

Concerns have been raised over the problem along roads including Spital Hill, and roads in Grimesthorpe, with one worried resident telling The Star she had struggled to get a response from official agencies over the problem.

South Yorkshire Police carrying out speed camera checks in Grimesthorpe, Sheffield, this week. Photo: David Kessen, National World | National World

Now Sheffield Council has told The Star it has plans to tackle the problem, which has seen them issued hundreds of parking tickets in the last 12 months.

One resident, who asked not to be named, told The Star: “There seem to be so many ongoing issues, and the situation seems to be getting worse. The area is getting worse, with litter, pollution, anti-social behaviour and driving, obstructions on pavements. “

She described residents parking on the pavements in Grimesthorpe, completely obstructing the footpaths, forcing pedestrians into the highway, and leaving pedestrians with no safe path. Parking was also gridlocking local roads at certain times of the week, she said.

She raised these concerns over roads including Whiteways Road, Whiteways Drive, Margate Drive, Grimesthorpe Road, Botham Street, Earl Marshall Road, Petre Street, Rushby Street, and in neighbouring Page Hall.

She said Grimesthorpe also had seen anti-social driving, with loud high powered vehicles racing around local roads.

Concerns have been raised over parking blocking roads in Grimesthorpe, Sheffield. Photo: Submitted | Grimesthorpe parking

And she added nearby Ellesmere Green and Spital Hill now had a bus gate that was widely ignored, and saw double parking both sides of the road, frequently blocking the road.

She fears emergency services would struggle to get through some of the streets.

Now Sheffield Council has revealed how it is trying to tackle the problem, and measures it is looking to put in place.

It has started daily patrols of Spital Hill and Ellesmere to enforce parking restrictions and issue parking tickets to vehicles seen disobeying the restrictions. A new daily patrol was introduced last year covering Spital Hill and its surrounding roads.

In the last 12 month it has issued 197 parking tickets on Spital Hill, 45 on Ellesmere Road, eight on Grimesthorpe Road, one on Margate Drive, and one on Whiteways Drive

Picture shows a parked car that raised concerns from a resident | Submitted

Officials say civil Enforcement Officers patrol around 160 schools across the city on a rota basis, and now say they will add Whiteways Primary School, Owler Brook Primary School and Fir Vale School for future visits to look at parking.

And they added double yellow lines are due to be installed this summer in some parts of Grimesthorpe, including on the junction of Grimesthorpe Road and Botham Street.

They added members of the public can send details of the specific locations where they have concerns about parking to the council’s Transport team and these will be added to the council’s parking restrictions request list. They said bus operators and emergency services are also consulted on the issue.

They added in a statement: “The council has set up a task and finish group to address issues around parking enforcement and to discuss a new parking strategy for the city.”

“The Walking, Wheeling and Cycling investment plan agreed at the April 2025 Transport, Regeneration and Climate Policy committee will improve accessibility for pedestrians between Burngreave and the city centre.

South Yorkshire Police said the force is also taking action in the area.

Inspector Alec Gibbons, from the Sheffield North East Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: "Tackling anti-social driving and bringing those who use our roads illegally to justice is a priority for our local neighbourhood policing team.

"This year we have seized 38 motor vehicles for a variety of reasons, including some of which were stolen, as well as issuing 109 traffic offence reports for road related offences.

"We regularly work closely with partners including the DVLA, the council, colleagues from our safety camera partnership as well as the Motorcycle and Rural Crime Team, to conduct specific operations and days of action to further tackle anti-social driving."