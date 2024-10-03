The suburb was once a small village but is now home to a diverse range of people, including families, students, and professionals.
Our Retro gallery takes a look back at the streets, pubs, and people of Grimesthorpe through the years.
Do you have memories of living or working in the area?
1. Rag & Bone
A rag and bone man at work in Grimesthorpe, Sheffield Photo: Submitted
2. Street scene
The junction of Grimesthorpe Road and Adsetts Street, looking down towards the old Bowling Green pub, 1969 Photo: Submitted
3. Juniors
Grimesthorpe Junior School annual photo, submitted by Alan Hainsworth who is pictured standing next to the teacher to the right of the photograph. Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
4. Street scene
A view along Bland Street in Grimesthorpe, Sheffield Photo: Submitted
