Sheffield retro: 22 nostalgic photos looking back at Grimesthorpe through the years

By Jane Salt
Published 3rd Oct 2024, 06:45 GMT
Grimesthorpe, located in the northern part of Sheffield, is known for its rich history, which dates back to the 12th century.

The suburb was once a small village but is now home to a diverse range of people, including families, students, and professionals.

Our Retro gallery takes a look back at the streets, pubs, and people of Grimesthorpe through the years.

Do you have memories of living or working in the area?

A rag and bone man at work in Grimesthorpe, Sheffield

1. Rag & Bone

A rag and bone man at work in Grimesthorpe, Sheffield Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
The junction of Grimesthorpe Road and Adsetts Street, looking down towards the old Bowling Green pub, 1969

2. Street scene

The junction of Grimesthorpe Road and Adsetts Street, looking down towards the old Bowling Green pub, 1969 Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Grimesthorpe Junior School annual photo, submitted by Alan Hainsworth who is pictured standing next to the teacher to the right of the photograph.

3. Juniors

Grimesthorpe Junior School annual photo, submitted by Alan Hainsworth who is pictured standing next to the teacher to the right of the photograph. Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Photo Sales
A view along Bland Street in Grimesthorpe, Sheffield

4. Street scene

A view along Bland Street in Grimesthorpe, Sheffield Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:Sheffield
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice