Safe Sheffield: We reveal the city's 21 safest neighbourhoods when it comes to car crime

David Kessen
By David Kessen

Senior reporter

Published 9th Mar 2025, 07:15 BST

When it comes to your car, we have discovered the 21 safest places in the city as far as crime is concerned.

The Star has put together a gallery showing the 21 neighbourhoods which have the lowest figures for vehicle crime in the city.

We have based them on Local Insight figures, recognised by Sheffield Council, which are based on police crime figures, for each of 70 neighbourhoods into which the city is divided into.

You can see the full list below, ranked from the 21st lowest figure, to the lowest in the city as a whole.

The figures look at incidents including both thefts of the cars or vehicles themselves, and incidents of thefts of items from cars.

The figures are for the 12 months from December 2023 to November 2024, and show both the total number of reports of neighbourhood-level incidents of vehicle crime, and the number as a rate per 1,000 residents.

We have ranked the figures by the number of reports per 1,000 residents. If those two neighbourhoods were equal, we took into account the overall number for the neighbourhood.

The figures are based on where the incidents occurred, not where they were reported from.

The photos are for illustrative purposes only and figures do not refer to any individual buildings or streets.

These are the 21 safest neighbourhoods in Sheffield for car crime. Photo: Barrie Codling

1. Safest places for car crime

These are the 21 safest neighbourhoods in Sheffield for car crime. Photo: Barrie Codling | National World Photo: Natinal World

21st: Southey Green East had 5.1 neighbourhood-level incidents of vehicle crime per 1,000, residents and a total of 41 overall. Photo: Google

2. 21st: Southey Green East

21st: Southey Green East had 5.1 neighbourhood-level incidents of vehicle crime per 1,000, residents and a total of 41 overall. Photo: Google Photo: Google

20th: Endcliffe & Ranmoor had 5.0 neighbourhood-level incidents of vehicle crime per 1,000, residents and a total of 43 overall. Photo: Google

3. 20th: Endcliffe & Ranmoor

20th: Endcliffe & Ranmoor had 5.0 neighbourhood-level incidents of vehicle crime per 1,000, residents and a total of 43 overall. Photo: Google | Google Photo: Google

19th: Crookes had 5.0 neighbourhood-level incidents of vehicle crime per 1,000, residents and a total of 30 overall. Photo: Google

4. 19th: Crookes

19th: Crookes had 5.0 neighbourhood-level incidents of vehicle crime per 1,000, residents and a total of 30 overall. Photo: Google | Google Photo: Google

