Two Sheffield neighbourhoods have been awarded £20m each, under plans to transform disadvantaged neighbourhoods .

The Government has announced the money for both Parson Cross, and the Jordanthorpe/Batemoor neighbourhoods in the city.

Parson Cross is set to get £20 million to transform the neighbourhood.

It is part of programme called the Pride in Place Programme (PiPP), providing a 10-year investment to disadvantaged neighbourhoods.

Both are named in a list of areas to get the money in a Government announcement today.

Jordanthorpe and Batemoor had previously been told it would receive money under a scheme called Trailblazer. Parson Cross was not in that earlier announcement.

The scheme will see local people decide where the money is spent in the places including, Parson Cross, Batemoor and Jordanthorpe.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer said: "For too long, people have watched their towns and streets decline – powerless to stop boarded-up shops and neglected parks. That ends now.”

Louise Haigh

Louise Haigh MP for Sheffield Heeley said: “ Fantastic news that £20m has been confirmed in government funding to help improve Jordanthorpe and Batemoor.

“Since this was first announced I’ve been out speaking to community groups and residents about what they want to put the money to and I’m excited to get to work with them on improving our community.

“This is exactly the difference a Labour Government makes- investing in areas that we're left behind and ignored for years by the Tories. “

Other parts of South Yorkshire to benefit from the scheme will be Conisbrough North; New Rossington; and Mexborough West in Doncaster; and Maltby East in Rotherham.

Conisbrough MP John Healy said: “We’ve secured £20 million of long-term funding for the town through Labour’s Pride in Place programme, which is £2 million every year for the next decade.

“What’s even better is that it will be up to local people to decide how this money is spent.

“It could go towards improving our parks, fixing up empty buildings, or bringing new life to our high street, but it’s for our community to choose.”