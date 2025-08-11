The yearly fairground at Bowshaw Showground, near Batemoor and Lowedges, pulled out all the stops on Sunday (August 10) with a full line-up of live music, classic cars to pose with, rides to enjoy and stalls to pour over.

Children could meet birds of prey, there was a free climbing wall to conquer and a drumming workshop where kids could make a racket.

Photographer Errol Edwards was out and about taking pictures of the hundreds of smiling faces making the most of this baking summer day.

See our gallery below from the day and see if you can spot anyone you know.

Family fun at Bowshaw Festival 2025 Photographer Errol Edwards was at Bowshaw Festival 2025 on August 10 where families were out enjoying rides, live music, classic cars and all-ages fun.

