Bowshaw Festival 2025: 30 sunny photos of families having fun at Sheffield classic car and music festival

Alastair Ulke
By Alastair Ulke

Senior Reporter

Published 11th Aug 2025, 15:39 BST

Families soaked up the sun at an annual fun day at Bowshaw Festival 2025 - here are 30 bustling photos from this weekend.

The yearly fairground at Bowshaw Showground, near Batemoor and Lowedges, pulled out all the stops on Sunday (August 10) with a full line-up of live music, classic cars to pose with, rides to enjoy and stalls to pour over.

Children could meet birds of prey, there was a free climbing wall to conquer and a drumming workshop where kids could make a racket.

Photographer Errol Edwards was out and about taking pictures of the hundreds of smiling faces making the most of this baking summer day.

See our gallery below from the day and see if you can spot anyone you know.

Photographer Errol Edwards was at Bowshaw Festival 2025 on August 10 where families were out enjoying rides, live music, classic cars and all-ages fun.

1. Family fun at Bowshaw Festival 2025

Photographer Errol Edwards was at Bowshaw Festival 2025 on August 10 where families were out enjoying rides, live music, classic cars and all-ages fun. | Errol Edwards/Black Tie Photography

Photo Sales
Photographer Errol Edwards was at Bowshaw Festival 2025 on August 10 where families were out enjoying rides, live music, classic cars and all-ages fun.

2. Family fun at Bowshaw Festival 2025

Photographer Errol Edwards was at Bowshaw Festival 2025 on August 10 where families were out enjoying rides, live music, classic cars and all-ages fun. | Errol Edwards/Black Tie Photography

Photo Sales
Photographer Errol Edwards was at Bowshaw Festival 2025 on August 10 where families were out enjoying rides, live music, classic cars and all-ages fun.

3. Family fun at Bowshaw Festival 2025

Photographer Errol Edwards was at Bowshaw Festival 2025 on August 10 where families were out enjoying rides, live music, classic cars and all-ages fun. | Errol Edwards/Black Tie Photography

Photo Sales
Photographer Errol Edwards was at Bowshaw Festival 2025 on August 10 where families were out enjoying rides, live music, classic cars and all-ages fun.

4. Family fun at Bowshaw Festival 2025

Photographer Errol Edwards was at Bowshaw Festival 2025 on August 10 where families were out enjoying rides, live music, classic cars and all-ages fun. | Errol Edwards/Black Tie Photography

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 8
Next Page
Related topics:CarsSheffieldMusicBirds
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice