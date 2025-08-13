New owners for a hotel that closed its doors at the end of July have revealed their plans for the site.

Village Hotel Club run more than 30 sites across the country, approaching each with an ‘everything under one roof’ policy.

And now, that unique approach will be coming to Sheffield for the first time, as the company announce that they have acquired the former DoubleTree by Hilton Sheffield Park on Chesterfield Road South.

It is their first venue in the city, with a multi-million-pound investment taking place to renovate the Batemoor location.

The hotel closed on July 31, and it is expected to remain that way as work takes place.

Set to reopen in 2026, this renovation will introduce of modern leisure facilities, including a Village Health and Wellness Club, a Pub and Grill and an on-site Starbucks, as well as meeting and event spaces.

Gary Davis, CEO of Village Hotel Club, said: “We’re thrilled to announce another new opening for Village which will see us bring our truly unique hotel and leisure club offering to Sheffield.

“The deal forms part of our ambitious growth plans, as we continue to invest in the guest experience and add more quality hotels for customers to enjoy across the UK.”

Village Hotel Club recently acquired the former Crowne Plaza hotel at Caversham Bridge, in Reading, and are undertaking an £82 million refurbishment programme to upgrade and enhance existing facilities, such as those in Leeds and Manchester.

The sale process for the Sheffield site was managed by specialist hotel property adviser Christie & Co.

David Lee, regional director – hotels at Christie & Co, added: “We are delighted to have supported Village Hotel Club in securing this exciting new site in Sheffield.

“Village’s acquisition and planned investment in the property will undoubtedly breathe new life into the site, and we look forward to seeing it become a thriving destination for both leisure and business guests in the region.”