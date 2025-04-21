Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A former youth club venue looks set to be demolished following a major fire.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield Council is now looking to knock down Osgathorpe Pavilion, in Osgathorpe Park, Earl Marshall Road, which was previously used as a youth centre.

If follows a major fire in the building last year.

Five fire engines were sent to the venue near Fir Vale, Sheffield, in September last year, after it went up in flames.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Pavilion in Osgathorpe Park, Sheffield, that has been gutted by fire. Photo: Dean Atkins, National World | National World

They were on the scene for several hours, and South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said they believed the fire was deliberately started.

It is understood that the building was not derelict, but youth clubs which had been operating from the building had moved out due to planned refurbishment works which were due to start soon after the blaze.

Sheffield Council had grant funding from the Government’s Youth Investment Fund to refurbish part of the building, mainly the kitchen and toilets, as improvement works for services to the city’s youths.

But the authority has now put in a planning application to flatten the building which was seriously damaged in a blaze last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The application for permission to take it down includes a site security plan, which will mean it is sealed off while work is carried out, and says that asbestos removal is to be carried out by a contractor before it is stripped down or demolished, if any is found.

The report states: “The building to be demolished is a pre-fabricated construction, the existing roof is flat with bitumen roof covering. The existing gas and water meter services are to be cut back to nearest metered connections, services to be decommissioned and capped off. Any additional remaining plant is required to be removed as part of the demolishment contract.

It added: “After site clearance any excavated void to be filled with course aggregate and finished with 70mm topsoil and grass seeded over. Top soil to be in line with retained existing hardstanding, levels to be confirmed on site.”