Watch: Video shows firefighters battling blaze on Earl Marshal Road

This was the scene as firefighters battled a blaze in a Sheffield public building today.

Five fire engines were sent to Earl Marshal Road after a blaze broke out at Osgathorpe Pavilion near Fir Vale, at 3.20pm.

Our video shows crews from Sheffield Central, Elm Lane and Rivelin fire stations fighting the fire this afternoon.

A South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: "We are advising people to avoid the area and if they live close by, to keep their doors and windows closed due to smoke from the fire. "The cause of the fire is under investigation."