Pictures show the severe damage to a popular Sheffield youth club caused by a ‘deliberate’ fire which broke out just before a refurbishment was to start.

Five fire engines were sent to the Osgathorpe Pavilion, on Earl Marshall Road, near Fir Vale, Sheffield, on Wednesday afternoon after the building had gone up in flames.

They were on the scene for several hours, and South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said on Wednesday that the cause of the fire was still under investigation. They now believe it was deliberately started.

The Pavilion in Osgathorpe Park, Sheffield, that has been gutted by fire. Photo: Dean Atkins, National WorldThe Pavilion in Osgathorpe Park, Sheffield, that has been gutted by fire. Photo: Dean Atkins, National World
The Pavilion in Osgathorpe Park, Sheffield, that has been gutted by fire. Photo: Dean Atkins, National World | National World

The smell of the smoke still remains in the air near the building, which has now been fenced off.

The pictures show the severe damage to the roof, as well as to the inside of the building, which is located in Osgathorpe Park.

It is understood that the building was not derelict, but youth clubs which had been operating from the building had moved out due to planned refurbishment works which were due to start this week.

Fire damage. Photo: Dean AtkinsFire damage. Photo: Dean Atkins
Fire damage. Photo: Dean Atkins | National World

Sheffield Council has grant funding from the Government’s Youth Investment Fund to refurbish part of the building, mainly the kitchen and toilets, as improvement works for services to the city’s youths.

The improvement works had been due to start this Monday, September 2. But the work has been delayed due to the need to assess the fire damage.

The council is in now contact with the funders to find out if or how the fire might affect the grant funding.

Sheffield Council said in a statement: “We are glad that no-one was injured and grateful to the firefighters who worked to put the fire out.

“The cause of the fire at the pavilion on Earl Marshall Road is under investigation so we can’t comment on that at this stage.”

