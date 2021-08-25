Older person's centre, cafe and floodlit track among plans to revive one of Sheffield's landmark public parks

Hillsborough Park is the home of Tramlines, has a popular library in a grade II listed building, a peaceful walled garden and the council recently spent £50,000 improving the playground.

Age UK is currently reviving the listed former Coach House into a dementia-friendly older people’s centre and much needed cafe which is set to open in December.

And Access Sport was recently given planning permission to build a new floodlit track to encourage more people to take up cycling, particularly women, minority ethnic groups and disabled people.

Hillsborough Park.

But the 50 acre park does have some downsides. There are no public toilets, the basketball and tennis courts are looking tired and the grade II listed Lodge by Penistone Road has been empty and boarded up for years.

The parks and countryside service is developing a new forward plan which will set out a vision and ambitions for how the council will manage and care for the park over the next five, 10 and 15 years.

The council says: “A strong vision and forward plan will help us pull together all different components at Hillsborough park and will help partners and user groups work more effectively together to provide a great experience for everyone.

“A key ambition is to achieve the Green Flag Award, which is a quality mark awarded to well managed parks around the country by environmental charity Keep Britain Tidy.

The park.

“In Sheffield we already have 13 parks, gardens or nature reserves with Green Flag awards, including Norfolk Heritage Park, Sheffield Botanical Gardens and Weston Park.

“We hope you will agree that Hillsborough Park deserves to be on this list. With your help we can understand what Hillsborough Park means to you, what you like, don’t like and what would be your priorities for improvement over the short, medium and long term.”