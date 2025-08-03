Sheffield Council bosses have revealed the next streets they want to ‘pedestrianise’, under plans for the town centre

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A consultation document published by Sheffield Council reveals that officials want to pedestrianise more in the city centre.

The document, the authority’s City Centre Access and Movement Plan, looks at plans for transport in the city centre over the next 15 years, and outlines the plans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You can can read the full document and give the council your views on the plans here.

It states: “Cambridge Street has already been pedestrianised between Pinstone Street and Cross Burgess Street.

Artists impression shows how the Division Street end of Cambridge Street could look. | Sheffield Council

“This has created a pleasant and attractive street for pedestrians, which has supported the regeneration of the surrounding area from low grade and partly derelict buildings to a vibrant retail, leisure and food and drink destination.

“Creating more pedestrianised spaces for residents, workers and visitors to enjoy is key to the objectives of the Access and Movement Plan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We therefore plan to build on the success of the existing pedestrianisation, by pedestrianising the north of Cambridge Street from Cross Burgess Street to Barker’s Pool/ Division Street.”

However, pictures also appear to show bikes using the road, rather than being truly pedestrianised.

Coun Ben Miskell, chair of the transport, regeneration and climate policy committee at Sheffield City Council.

Councillor Ben Miskell, chairman of the Transport, Regeneration and Climate Policy Committee, at Sheffield City Council, said: “Our city centre is one of Sheffield’s greatest assets. It’s the beating economic and cultural heart of England’s fourth largest city – welcoming growing numbers of residents, workers and visitors, day and night.

“As more people live, work and spend time here, demand for travel into and around the city centre will grow. To meet that demand, we need more attractive, reliable and space-efficient ways of getting around – so people can enjoy everything the city centre has to offer without creating more congestion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This plan responds directly to what you told us, setting out clear proposals for the next 15 years. It’s a shared vision – shaped by residents, businesses and the council – and supported by councillors from across the city.

“Delivering it will require bold choices, major investment, and working closely with you to get it right. Together, we can deliver the city centre transport network Sheffield needs – and deserves.”

Teams from Sheffield City Council will be on hand on three separate dates to chat about the plan and listen to feedback. Anyone can come along on the following dates:

The Moor Market – Thursday, August 7, 10am to 3pm

The Winter Garden – Wednesday, August 20, 10am to 3pm

The Moor Market – Friday, September 5, 10am to 3pm.