A designer menswear store has become the latest new shop to open as part of the £480 million transformation of Sheffield city centre.

Yards Store opened what is only its second outlet, on the corner of Pinstone Street and Charles Street, on Saturday, March 23.

It is the latest addition to the city centre as part of the £480m Heart of the City II regeneration scheme, along with the neighbouring Fjällräven outdoor clothing store, which is part of the same parent company.

Tim Gardiner, the co-owner of Yards Store, said: "In terms of the brand mix we have it's a fusion of outdoor brands with heritage brands and we've seen an opportunity with certain other retailers across the UK unfortunately no longer around.

"We've got a really nice mix of well-established brands, such as Carhartt and Patagonia, and brands such as Adidas Terrex, with new emerging brands like Kappy. We think it offers Sheffield a brand mix that's probably not been seen before."

Asked why he chose to bring Yards Store to Sheffield, he added: "We felt Sheffield was a great opportunity for the brand mix we've got with Yards, coupled with the regeneration of the city that's been going on it was perfect for us."

Take a look around the new store in this video and photos from the opening day.

