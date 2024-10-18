Proposals are being drawn up to revive the landmark building at Barker’s Pool, which was previously home to Cole Brothers, as a new multi-purpose space called Cole Store.

The latest plans show how the rooftop could be opened up to the public, with a garden, sports facilities and space for pop-ups and events, making the most of the ‘sweeping views’ over the city centre and beyond.

The cavernous property, which has been standing empty since John Lewis closed in March 2021, could also house a new library and a nightclub, among other potential uses which have been outlined, as the public are invited to have their say.

The vision so far is for cafes, bars and restaurants on the lower floors, spilling out onto Barker’s Pool, along with 40,000 sq ft of shops, from major fashion chains to smaller stores showing the best of sheffield’s independent makers and retailers.

Above that, on the upper floors, would be 80,000 sq ft of ‘flexible’ workspace for businesses, while the basement could house a gym, other leisure facilities or even a nightclub or music venue.

The latest proposals, including these computer generated images showing how the reimagined former department store could look, originally went on display inside the building during a public exhibition earlier this month.

But they have now been published online, as the developer chosen to transform the property, Urban Splash, seeks public feedback to shape its final plans which will be submitted to Sheffield City Council for approval.

Urban Splash, which has breathed new life into the city’s famous Park Hill flats, said the building had already been stripped out, leaving a ‘blank canvas’, and it has appointed commercial agents to start talking to potential occupiers.

Setting out its vision, Urban Splash said: “The formula is simple: a groundscape filled with lively retail, food and drink; fantastic flexible workspace for Sheffield’s best businesses above; and a few surprises dotted around in the basement and on the roof.”

Inviting people to have their say, the developer added: “Urban Splash are now the custodians of the building’s future, the ones handed the privilege and duty of reinventing and delivering it for a new second life.

“We want to work with you to restore Cole Brothers to its rightful place at the centre of Sheffield life.

“We can’t promise that all (or even any) of your ideas will definitely be taken forward – there may be practical, technical or economic reasons why your suggestions and hopes may not be possible to deliver.

“But we do promise to listen and seriously consider your suggestions and views.”

