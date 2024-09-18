But with 20 food and drink vendors to choose between, ranging from affordable fine dining at Frerot to brunch in a sandwich at Egg & Co, it can be hard to know where to start.

Below are nine of the most popular kitchens at Cambridge Street Collective, based on the slew of five-star reviews left on Google.

They include vendors serving up dishes from around the world, all with a uniquely Sheffield stamp, from Greek to Ethiopian fare.

If you do visit, be sure to check out the stunning roof terrace. And keep an eye out for the regular events taking place there, including children’s discos and cookery and cocktail masterclasses.

1 . Gyros Express Gyros Express' most popular dishes include the 'mouthwatering' chicken gyros, wrapped in warm pita bread and topped with crisp vegetables and creamy tzatziki sauce. One diner hailed the 'exceptional' food there, adding that 'the perfectly seasoned meat and fresh ingredients made for a truly memorable meal'. Another said both the chicken gyros wrap and the pork and halloumi gyros wrap were 'excellent'.

2 . House of Habesha House of Habesha delivers the 'incredible' flavours of Eritrean and Ethiopian cuisine, with a focus on hearty and healthy fare made using traditional methods. Popular dishes include Spicy Timtimo, a blend of red lentils stewed in a fragrant mix of onion, garlic, ginger, and berbere spice herbs, and Kulwa Keyh, finely sliced lamb cooked with onions, garlic, tomatoes, and the rich flavours of berbere spice. The lamb stew has proved particularly popular, with one diner calling it 'absolutely delicious'.

3 . Unit Unit's burgers have had glowing reviews from diners at Cambridge Street Collective. One called the food there 'very delicious and fresh', especially the halloumi burger and the Korean chicken burger, and other said the 'Mother Clucker' burger was 'amazing'.

4 . Hungry Buddha Hungry Buddha has been tantalising diners' tastebuds with the delicious flavours of the Himalayas. One person called the mixed thali and masala dosa 'absolutely delicious', added 'best curry I've had in ages'.