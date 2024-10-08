Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The opening date has been announced for a new £2.7m sports bar which it is claimed will have the biggest indoor screen in Sheffield.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

BOX sports bar and kitchen, is opening in the former Kingdom nightclub building at Barker’s Pool, where the Gaumont cinema once stood, which has undergone a major renovation.

It will be spread across two floors, with 30 large HD TV screens showing sports action from football and boxing to NFL and Formula 1, and raised ‘stadium-style’ seating to provide the best view.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new BOX sports bar at Barker's Pool in Sheffield city centre, is due to open to the general public on Saturday, November 23 | Arc Inspirations

There will also be interactive games and live entertainment at the venue, which is creating 55 new jobs, according to the owners.

An exclusive launch party will take place on Friday, November 22, with the bar opening to the general public from the following day, Saturday, November 23.

BOX Sheffield will feature electric darts, ‘Bandeoke’ nights every Thursday where you can sing live with a band on stage, the Big Box Quiz also on Thursdays, and ‘immersive’ horse racing action.

BOX sports bar and kitchen on Barker's Pool will have 30 large screens showing all the action, including what the owners claim will be the largest indoor screen in Sheffield | Arc Inspirations

There will be live music on Fridays and Saturdays, with an emphasis on local talent, and private karaoke rooms and dining rooms available to book for parties and business events.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

BOX will also offer a 90-minute bottomless brunch, priced £34.95, including unlimited prosecco, cocktails and other drinks.

There will be two-for-one cocktails all day Sunday to Friday and until 5pm on Saturdays, £8 lunch deals during the week and £5 pints after work.

BOX Sheffield will feature 'Bandeoke' nights on Thursdays, where you can sing with backing from a live band | ARC Inspirations

The main menu will include loaded fries, Neapolitan-style pizzas, burgers and kebabs, plus a range of sharing platters.

BOX is owned by the Leeds-based company Arc Inspirations, which also runs the Manahatta cocktail bar just across the street at Balm Green, opposite Sheffield City Hall. The firm already has BOX bars in Leeds, Manchester, Birmingham and Nottingham.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Martin Wolstencroft, CEO of Arc Inspirations, said: “Sheffield's rich sporting heritage and passionate community make it the perfect home for BOX, and we’re excited to introduce a new kind of venue to this vibrant city.

“Whether you're here to catch every moment of live sports, challenge friends to our interactive games, or just enjoy an unforgettable night out, BOX offers something for everyone.”

For more information, visit www.theboxbar.co.uk/bars/sheffield/bookings