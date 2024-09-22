The former mesters’ workshops at the beautiful Leah’s Yard, off Cambridge Street, have been given a spectacular new lease of life as a charming retail hub.

From flowers and fashion to the best Sheffield beers, meats, sauces and other produce, there’s plenty to see and buy there.

There’s also a lovely little deli, a chocolate cafe serving up delicious treats and a trendy barbershop overlooking the cobbled courtyard.

It’s a refreshing alternative to Meadowhall for those who like to shop local and on a smaller scale, with the chance to chat to the friendly, knowledgeable traders about their products, some of which are handmade by them.

Below is a list of all the traders, cafes and services available at Leah’s Yard so far.

We have not included the numerous businesses, charities and other organisations which are based there but whose offices are not open to the general public.

1 . Gravel Pit Gravel Pit is a treasure trove of weird and wonderful items, selling everything from plants to original artwork, sculptures, vinyl records and much, much more. It's a great spot if you're looking for a gift with a difference. | National World Photo: National World Photo Sales

2 . Pete McKee Gallery Pete McKee's unique style has made him a Sheffield legend, with fans of his artwork including Oasis. His gallery, which has moved from Sharrow Vale to Leah's Yard, sells not just prints but all manner of McKee merchandise, including pin badges, mugs, tote bags, T-shirts and more. There's even an arcade machine on which visitors can play the classic retro game Pac-Man. It's open from 10am-5.30pm Tuesday to Saturday, and from 11am-4pm on Sundays, but closed on Mondays. | National World Photo: National World Photo Sales

3 . La Biblioteka La Biblioteka book shop was founded in 2016 by Alex Maxwell and stocks a wide variety of books and magazines, many of which you'd struggle to find at more mainstream retailers. It also sells a range of other items, including prints, cards and homewarea. Alex said the children's literature and the cookery books had proved particularly popular since its move to Leah's Yard. | National World Photo: National World Photo Sales

4 . Roots & Bloom Roots & Bloom is a sustainable florists selling only British-grown flowers, many of which come from its own Sheffield nursery, with no artificial chemicals used and all the packaging being compostable. It is a non-profit community interest company, with income going to provide horticultural therapy for people with dementia. It's open Friday to Tuesday, from 10am-5pm on weekdays and Saturdays, and 11am-4pm on Sundays. | National World Photo: National World Photo Sales