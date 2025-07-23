Council leader Tom Hunt has called for a “proper investigation” over pipes bursting over and over in a Sheffield district.

The council chief has called the state of water mains in Upperthorpe “not good enough” after a major leak on Addy Street this week led to the road closing for emergency repairs.

Council leader Tom Hunt says the state of pipes in Upperthorpe is "not good enough."

It is reportedly just one of several bursts in the area in recent months at a time when supplier Yorkshire Water has enacted a hosepipe ban in response to weeks of dry weather and severely low reservoir levels.

“We are calling for Yorkshire Water do a proper investigation of the condition of their pipes in [Upperthorpe] because this situation just isn't good enough,” wrote the council leader on his official Facebook page on July 21, following a visit to the site with fellow ward councillor for Walkley Laura McClean.

“There have been multiple bursts in recent months around Addy Street and they need to get to the bottom of it, otherwise they will keep on leaking water at a time when we are all being asked to limit our water use and when water bills are going up.”

When approached by The Star, Yorkshire Water claimed there have only been two leaks reported in the area in the past two years.

The supplier said it had spent £16m this year fixing leaks, recruited 100 ‘leakage inspectors’ and had made Sheffield and South Yorkshire a priority under a £406m renewal plan for mains prone to bursts and leaks.

However, in April this year it put bills up by an average of 29 per cent, and the recently released Cunliffe Report into the UK’s water infrastructure noted bills will likely rise by another 30 per cent in real terms in the next five years.

A spokesperson said the leak on Addy Street was stopped on the same day.

In response to Councillor Hunt’s criticisms: “Yorkshire Water has a plan to invest over £406m to replace more than 1,000km of water mains across the region over the next five years. The clean water mains replacement work will improve the reliability of drinking water supply, reduce leakage and help to prevent bursts occurring.

“Sheffield is a priority area for this important investment, and we have identified 18 mains renewal schemes planned for the city over the next two years to replace over 43km (43,360m), including Heatherfield, Cobnar Road, Rowell Bridge and Loxley Road.”

The supplier was unable to provide a list of the 18 schemes, but stated they included “Northfield, Loxley Road, New Totley, Heatherfield, Rowell Bridge, and Helmton Drive/Cobnay Avenue.”

The spokesperson continued: “Over the next five years we’re investing £38m to tackle leakage with new technology, advanced modelling and increasing the people we have to find and fix leaks. We work hard all-year-round to repair leaks as soon as we can.

“Leakage is the lowest it has ever been in Yorkshire. We delivered a 15 per cent reduction in leakage over the last five years and we’re targeting a further 12 per cent reduction in the next five. We’ve seen a dramatic increase in customers reporting leaks since we announced temporary restrictions on hosepipe usage and we would like to thank customers for their vigilance as it helps us to find and fix leaks sooner.”