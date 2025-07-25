Sheffield Council joins project to clear city’s waters to help fight against flooding and littering

Sheffield City Council has officially joined a major clean-up effort targeting the city’s rivers and waterways, in a bid to combat issues like flooding and drug-related crime.

The council has partnered with the River Stewardship Company to support the initiative, which focuses on clearing riverbanks and maintaining clean, safe waterways for people, communities, and wildlife. As part of its commitment, the council has pledged £50,000 per year from its budget to fund the work.

On Wednesday (July 24), dozens of volunteers gathered along the Five Weirs Walk—just a few hundred yards from the Cobweb Bridge—to clear invasive vegetation and remove dangerous items, including drug paraphernalia, from a stretch of the River Don. The clean-up took place near a block of flats with a history of serious management and safety issues.

Cllr Douglas Johnson, a City ward councillor and volunteer at the event, described the flats as a “notoriously badly managed” property that had to be closed off several years ago due to safety concerns, forcing some residents into homelessness.

Lilly Desmond, a 19-year-old marketing apprentice for RSC and Riverlution, recently named in South Yorkshire’s Top 30 Under 30.

He said: “The scaffolding closed off this important bit of the Five Weirs Walk and my colleague, Ruth Mersereau, another one of the City ward councillors, had been doing a lot of work to try and get that open up. But at the same time, there have been a lot of people sleeping rough, hanging about and dealing drugs and so on in this area.”

According to Cllr Johnson, the council’s community safety team is now working with local police to improve the area and make it safer for the public.

Cllr Johnson also represents the council on the Yorkshire Regional Flood and Coastal Committee and was among the volunteers at the launch of a large-scale river clean-up project led by Riverlution, a social enterprise affiliated with the River Stewardship Company.

The project brings together a team equipped with technical expertise, training, safety certification, and specialised equipment. Among them is Lilly Desmond, a 19-year-old marketing apprentice for RSC and Riverlution, recently named in South Yorkshire’s Top 30 Under 30.

James Maed, the council’s Flood and Water Service Manager and another volunteer at the event, said the council is stepping up its role as a landowner by actively participating in the riverbank clean-ups.

She told the LDRS that she has always been a creative person, but never imagined she’d end up wading through rivers. Through her work, she’s already proving to be an inspiration for other young people.

And she’s not alone—many others are contributing their talents to improving Sheffield’s waterways.

Geoffrey Guy, managing director of Riverlution, explained that the team routinely removes tonnes of litter and debris from rivers and tackles invasive plant species, which are a year-round cause of flooding.

He said the project has been running for three years, and the council’s recent decision to join—with dedicated funding—gives it “a big push.” According to Mr. Guy, the £50,000 annual investment will have a significant positive impact on the city’s environment.

Cllr Ben Miskell, Chair of the Transport, Regeneration and Climate Policy Committee at Sheffield City Council, emphasised the importance of the city’s rivers:

“Sheffield was built on its rivers – they powered the Industrial Revolution and helped shape the identity of our city. Today, they remain vital assets, cherished by those who live near our blue corridors and enjoyed as places of nature, calm and connection.

“But with a changing climate, these same rivers also can pose increasing risks. Flooding events that were once considered rare are now happening more frequently, threatening lives and our city’s economic prosperity. That’s why careful stewardship of our waterways is more important than ever and we all have to step up and play our part.

“The Riverlution project is a fantastic example of how we can look after our rivers, keeping them clean, resilient and accessible for generations to come. The team has already done a remarkable job, and with the Council now joining as a member alongside so many local businesses, the project is only set to go from strength to strength. I’d encourage everyone to get involved.”