Married couple win housing appeal against Sheffield Council

Mr and Mrs Roman were successful in challenging the council’s decision to refuse their plans and will now be allowed to build a house on land at the former 142 Cross Lane, Crookes.

In a report about the appeal outcome, a council officer said: “The main issue was the effect of the proposed dwellinghouse on the character and appearance of the area.

“Whilst a previous appeal on this site to the rear of 142 Cross Lane was dismissed as it was found to cause significant harm to the character and appearance of the area, in this case the Inspector [who decides appeals] found that the bespoke design solution, which largely hides the house behind the boundary wall running along the adjoining ginnel, has substantially lessened the presence of the proposal to an extent that it would no longer cause harm to the character and appearance of the area.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The road in Crookes.

“The appeal was allowed subject to conditions including one to manage the appearance, installation and maintenance of the proposed green roof and another rescinding permitted development rights, given the confined nature of the appeal site and to safeguard the integrity of the bespoke design, in the interests of the character and appearance of the area and the living conditions of neighbouring residents.”