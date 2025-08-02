Sheffield’s Pond Street bus station could see a major revamp, under plans to change how buses operate in the city centre.

A consultation document published by Sheffield Council reveals that officials want to revamp the site to fit in better with plans to turn Arundel Gate into a bus corridor.

Dean Atkins

The document, the authority’s City Centre Access and Movement Plan, looks at plans for transport in the city centre over the next 15 years, and outlines plans which will include changes to the main Pond Street bus station.

You can can read the full document and give the council your views on the plans here.

It states the council wants to: “Redesign Sheffield Interchange to ensure it is attractive for passengers and fit for the future, with a focus on how land use can be managed to seamlessly connect passengers up and across to Arundel Gate as well as Sheffield Station.”

The plans also describe plans to turn Arundel gate into a bus corridor.

The bus gate at Arundel Gate | National World

The document states: “Arundel Gate has increasingly become the primary focus point for bus services in the city centre, as more and more services have switched from Sheffield Interchange to Arundel Gate.

“However, passenger facilities and road space for buses on Arundel Gate have not yet caught up with the demand. We therefore propose a significant redesign of Arundel Gate to create a high-quality bus priority corridor: a street prioritised for buses in both directions.

“This will ensure Arundel Gate is suitable as the primary north-south bus route through the city centre.”

It also describes plans to ‘create a small new interchange at Moorfoot to provide more space for bus passengers getting on and off.”

It comes at a time that Sheffield Council has described plans for hundreds of flats in the former Moorfoot Government offices block, as well as a nearby city centre park.

They want to retain West Street as the primary east-west bus and tram corridor, and prioritise public transport over car traffic on West Street, including in the evening and at weekends.

The document also describes creating more prominent infrastructure to make the free Sheffield Connect bus more visible and easy to use, including distinctive bus stops; and supporting the expansion of park and ride options into the city centre, to enable more residents to access the city centre without having to drive all the way.

Coun Ben Miskell says the plan responds directly to what people told the council | National World

Councillor Ben Miskell, chairman of the Transport, Regeneration and Climate Policy Committee, at Sheffield City Council, said: “Our city centre is one of Sheffield’s greatest assets. It’s the beating economic and cultural heart of England’s fourth largest city – welcoming growing numbers of residents, workers and visitors, day and night.

“As more people live, work and spend time here, demand for travel into and around the city centre will grow. To meet that demand, we need more attractive, reliable and space-efficient ways of getting around – so people can enjoy everything the city centre has to offer without creating more congestion.

“This plan responds directly to what you told us, setting out clear proposals for the next 15 years. It’s a shared vision – shaped by residents, businesses and the council – and supported by councillors from across the city.

“Delivering it will require bold choices, major investment, and working closely with you to get it right. Together, we can deliver the city centre transport network Sheffield needs – and deserves.”

Teams from Sheffield City Council will be on hand on three separate dates to chat about the plan and listen to feedback. Anyone can come along on the following dates:

The Moor Market – Thursday, August 7 , 10am to 3pm

The Winter Garden – Wednesday, August 20, 10am to 3pm

The Moor Market – Friday, September 5, 10am to 3pm.