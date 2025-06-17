Purchasing Sheffield bus depot would mark next step in South Yorkshire franchising plan

The next step in South Yorkshire’s bus franchising process will involve buying a key bus depot in Sheffield.

A new report outlines “a twin track approach” involving both negotiations and a potential compulsory purchase of the Olive Grove Bus Depot. The site is set to play a central role in the rollout of the so-called Tranche 1 bus services.

This follows South Yorkshire Mayor Oliver Coppard’s decision in March to move forward with the region’s bus franchising plans. As part of this process, the Mayoral Combined Authority (MCA) must acquire strategic assets necessary for running services—specifically, core fleet and depot locations.

Currently owned by First South Yorkshire Limited, the Olive Grove Bus Depot has been identified “to be a viable depot location for Tranche 1 bus services.” Discussions are underway between the MCA and First regarding the purchase of the site, and it is understood that negotiations “have been progressing positively.”

However, the report also notes: “To ensure the site is secured, it is recommended that a Compulsory Purchase Order (CPO) process is undertaken in parallel with these negotiations.

“A CPO process run in parallel would be curtailed if negotiations are successful.”

A CPO allows authorities to acquire land or property without the owner’s consent and could take between 18 and 24 months to complete, according to the report.

The proposal is expected to be discussed further at the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority (SYMCA) board meeting on Tuesday, June 24.