Picture gallery shows 16 of the most missed landmarks which have been lost to Sheffield in recent decades

In their day, they were among the best known landmarks known to Sheffield residents and visitors alike.

But they have all now been consigned to history, having either been demolished, removed, or just left to go to wrack and ruin.

In the week that it is has emerged that Sheffield’s oldest man misses most the old Hole in the Road, and the Castle Market, we have taken a look through our archives to find them and other much missed landmarks.

Some of them were famous meeting places, or just great places to go for entertainment.

Our picture gallery shows 16 sights many readers will fondly remember, which have been lost in recent decades.

How many of them do you remember?

Lost landmarks We have put together a gallery of 16 once familiar Sheffield sights, now lost to history

Tinsley towers The 250 ft tall towers were demolished in August 2008. They had been famous nationally as they were so close the the M1

The 'Hole in the Road' The famous 'Hole in the Road', was filled in and replaced by Castle Square in 1994, as part of the works for the construction of Sheffield Supertram

Crimean war memorial, Botanical Gardens After being removed from the top of The Moor to the Botanical Gardens (without its previous column), the landmark was 'lost' again in 2004 when it was removed from the garden by Sheffield Council, and put into storage by the authority. It has never been put back on display.