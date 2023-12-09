Sheffield Retro: 16 much missed landmarks, including the Hole in the Road, now consigned to history
Picture gallery shows 16 of the most missed landmarks which have been lost to Sheffield in recent decades
In their day, they were among the best known landmarks known to Sheffield residents and visitors alike.
But they have all now been consigned to history, having either been demolished, removed, or just left to go to wrack and ruin.
In the week that it is has emerged that Sheffield’s oldest man misses most the old Hole in the Road, and the Castle Market, we have taken a look through our archives to find them and other much missed landmarks.
Some of them were famous meeting places, or just great places to go for entertainment.
Our picture gallery shows 16 sights many readers will fondly remember, which have been lost in recent decades.
How many of them do you remember?
