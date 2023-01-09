News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield retro: 17 pictures looking back at how Firth Park has changed over the years

A search of our archives brings you these 17 fascinating pictures of Firth Park over the years.

By Jane Salt
9 hours ago

From the forties to the early noughties, here we take a look back at how the area has changed.

1. In the band

Firth Park Grammar school boys Alec Carrott and Stewart Dalton, aged 11, learn to play the French horn

Photo: Submitted

2. Under 14's

Reader Eric Dawson sent in this picture of the Firth Park Grammar School under 14's team of 46-47. Eric says he is in the front row in front of "Spike" Johnson, history master and team manager. He also had a broken arm which is covered by his sleeves

Photo: readers pic

3. Stranded

Passers-by pause to look at a car stranded in the flood water at Firth Park terminus - the car belonged to the Deputy Lord Mayor, Coun Oliver S Holmes, August 21, 1954

Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

4. Flood

Struggling through the flood water at Firth Park terminus in the 1954

Photo: Andrew Partridge staff

