A search of our archives brings you these 17 fascinating pictures of Firth Park over the years.
From the forties to the early noughties, here we take a look back at how the area has changed.
1. In the band
Firth Park Grammar school boys Alec Carrott and Stewart Dalton, aged 11, learn to play the French horn
Photo: Submitted
2. Under 14's
Reader Eric Dawson sent in this picture of the Firth Park Grammar School under 14's team of 46-47. Eric says he is in the front row in front of "Spike" Johnson, history master and team manager. He also had a broken arm which is covered by his sleeves
Photo: readers pic
3. Stranded
Passers-by pause to look at a car stranded in the flood water at Firth Park terminus - the car belonged to the Deputy Lord Mayor, Coun Oliver S Holmes, August 21, 1954
Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
4. Flood
Struggling through the flood water at Firth Park terminus in the 1954
Photo: Andrew Partridge staff