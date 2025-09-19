Plans to breathe new life into Sheffield’s famous John Lewis building have been unveiled.

Developer Urban Splash has submitted the plans to Sheffield Council for the former Cole Brothers store, a Grade II listed building at Barker’s Pool.

The planning application, which follows public feedback from October 2024, details integrated commercial uses, to include leisure, entertainment and retail space on the lower and ground floors, with office workspace areas to feature on the upper floors.

This artist's impression shows how the former Cole Brothers building is expected to look. Photo: Urban Splash | Urban Splash

The company says the redevelopment of what they describe as a historic and beloved former department store will complement and expand on the success of the council’s Heart of the City regeneration project, designed to enhance the vitality and attraction of the city centre, driving a thriving and modern urban environment.

They mark a significant step in bringing the former department store back to life, fostering economic growth and creating a vibrant hub for local residents, workers and visitors, they added.

Urban Splash Regeneration Director, Mark Latham, said: “The planning submission for Cole Brothers reflects our commitment to reviving this cherished building, honouring the past while developing both an inspiring and functional space to meet, connect, innovate and thrive within the city centre’s community and urban landscape.”

Councillor Ben Miskell, chairman of the Transport, Regeneration and Climate Policy Committee at Sheffield City Council, said: “The iconic Cole Brothers building holds a very special place in the hearts of people in Sheffield and further afield.

“Many, including myself, have memories of shopping there when it was a department store. The proposals will help to secure a long term future for the listed building and open up areas which have not previously been available to the general public.

“The building occupies a space right in the heart of the city centre, a place where a lot of regeneration has already happened and is continuing to happen around it. The transformation of the Cole Brothers building will add to that and continue to bring people back into the city centre to work, live and enjoy.”

Urban Splash took on responsibility for Cole Brothers in 2023, continuing the transformative journey in Sheffield that began with the revitalisation of another of the city’s historical icons, Park Hill.

Since 2023 the Cole Brothers building has been used for a series of cultural events and activities, including the recently hosted Crossed Wires Festival.