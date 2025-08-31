They show Fargate and The Moor during their glory days in the 60s and 70s.

The streets are thronged and there are no empty shops in these nostalgic pictures, taken long before out-of-town malls like Meadowhall, and online shopping, decimated high streets across the UK.

Both The Moor and, most recently, Fargate have undergone major regeneration over the last decade in a bid to revitalise them.

These photos prove they were no strangers to change in the 60s and 70s, with buses and other traffic seen streaming along Fargate and The Moor before they were pedestrianised in 1970 and 1979, respectively.

Shopping habits have changed dramatically over the decades and these photos show many of the big-name casualties, including Cole Brothers, Debenhams, Wallis Austin Reed and Wimpy.

But pictured too in this retro photo gallery are some of the survivors who have weathered the storm, like Boots, Marks & Spencer, and Atkinsons.

But these nostalgic images don’t just focus on the shops that have come and gone over the years.

They show huge crowds turning out to see the Queen on Fargate during her visit to Sheffield in 1975, Boys Brigade members marching through the city in 1968, and the wives of Sheffield United players getting their hair done on The Moor in 1962.

Do these photos bring back any memories for you of shopping on Fargate and The Moor? Which shops do you miss most from the 60s and 70s?

1 . Christmas tree The huge Christmas tree at the top of Fargate, Sheffield city centre, in December 1972 | Sheffield Newspapers Ltd

2 . Footballers' wives Sheffield United wives have their hair done at the Andre Bernard Salon on The Moor in February 1962. Pictured from left to right are: Pat Summers,Dorian Kettleboro, Hetties Shaw, Marie Hartle, Beryl Shaw, Mary Simpson, Shirley Richardson, Ina Hodgson and Brenda Hodgkinson. | Sheffield Newspapers Ltd

3 . Cole's Corner Fargate, Sheffield, in June 1963, with Cole Brothers department store at the junction with Church Street | Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers Ltd