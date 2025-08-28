A former Sheffield landmark building which has fallen into disrepair looks set to be demolished.

The former Hatfields dealership on Sharrow Vale Road, near Nether Edge, Sheffield, was a familiar site, with its giant Jaguar logo at the roadside.

The landmark Hatfield's dealership building on Sharrow Vale Road, before it's closure in 2023. Photo: Google | Google

The dealership itself was down a slope, just off the road.

But now, Hatfields have asked Sheffield Council planning department for permission to knock the building down, two years after they closed the building.

It has since been the target for graffiti artists.

The firm has now filed a planning application through lawyers, Carter Jonas LLP, detailing their plans to knock the building down.

The former Hatfields Jaguar showroom and garage looks set to be demolished. | national world

They have outlined plans which will see a fence erected around the entire site, as well as measures put in place to keep anything from falling from the site into the nearby Porter Brook water course.

Sandbags will be put in place to stop slurry or water from leaching into the brook, and debris netting will be fixed to the fence to try to reduce the spread of dust particles.

Then bulldozers and excavators will be used to knock the building down, after it has been stripped out.

Cladding will be removed to expose the structural steel framework, which will then be loaded into waste containers and transported to a waste facility.

The steel framework will be progressively dismantled bay-by-bay using ‘rotating shear attachments’, and taken away to another waste facility.

Once the site is clear, the ground will be levelled, compacted, and temporarily seeded with either wildflowers or grass until a prospective developer begins work on the site in the future.

Twenty jobs were lost when Hatfield Jaguar on Sharrow Vale Road closed two years ago The historic site is now boarded up.

It closed in September 2023 after 101 years, ahead of the brand going all-electric by 2025.

Hatfields was established in Sheffield by Ernest Hatfield in 1922. It moved to Sharrow Vale Road in 1982.