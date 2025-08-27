Retail giant Tesco set to take over Anytime Fitness Gym on Tenter Street, Sheffield

David Kessen
By David Kessen

Senior reporter

Published 27th Aug 2025, 08:46 BST
A major retailer is set to take over a high profile Sheffield gym site and convert into one of its shops.

The supermarket chain Tesco has drawn up plans for the Anytime Fitness site, on Tenter Steet, which would see it redeveloped into a convenience store.

Tesco wants to take over the site of the Anytime gym on Tenter Gym. Photo: Google | Google

It follows major changes on the road, which has been remodelled with a prominent cycle lane after a long period of roadworks.

Details of the project are outlined in a planning application to Sheffield Council, with a planning statement drawn up fo Tesco by planning consultants ROK.

It confirms that the chain wants planning permission to use the ground floor site as a new retail convenience store, which is within the Velcity Village building on the street.

It adds: “The proposal also includes external fabric alterations including renovation of the entrance doors with new, alongside glazing and shopfront alterations.

“It is of a small scale, and the shop floor area will fall below 280sqm. On that basis it can be considered a small shop that would promote the vitality of the area.

“On that basis, the principle of occupation of the unit as a retail convenience store is considered wholly acceptable.”

The proposed retail convenience store will operate between 6am and 11pm.

Planning permission is only required due to the presence of a historic condition, that says the building can only be used as a gym, which ROK’S statement says was not intended to prevent the occupation of the unit for retail purposes.

They added: “In addition, the proposed development will improve the vitality of the immediate area whilst providing new job opportunities and improve access to convenience goods.”

Tesco is one of the biggest retailers in the country, operating nearly 4,000 shops. They include a number of massive superstores in Sheffield, as well as many smaller convenience stores. It already has half a dozen stores in the city centre in Sheffield.

It employs around 330,000 people.

Tenter Street is the recently redeveloped road which stretches between Broad Lane and West Bar roundabout.

