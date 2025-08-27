A former bookies on one of Sheffield’s trendiest streets looks set to be transformed into a cocktail bar.

Plans which have been drawn up for what was once Ladbrokes, on Ecclesall Road, would see a front decking area built outside, with planters on it, as well as a retractable awning, and a transformation of the inside of the building.

The site as it looked when it was still a bookies, in 2023. Photo: Google | Google

Andrew Trughill, of Raven Bars Ltd, has brought in Design Yorkshire to draw up a planning statement which has been submitted to Sheffield Council, as part of a planning application, asking for permission to go ahead with the scheme.

The document says: “The proposal seeks to bring a long-term vacant unit back into active commercial use, contributing to the vitality and vibrancy of the Ecclesall Road District Centre, while maintaining a use compatible with both the existing building and surrounding context.

“The proposal has been developed in consultation with the applicant and their design team over several months, responding to operational and spatial requirements of the new business, while taking into account site constraints and precedents.

“Outdoor seating and a modest decking structure are proposed to address issues with the current uneven pavement surface and to enhance both accessibility and appearance .”

The developer said the proposed development was for a contemporary, intimate cocktail bar delivering a premium bar experience with full table service available throughout the week.

They added a select menu of small plates and light fare will also be offered to complement the beverage program. There will be no provision of hot food or need for extraction.

The venue will feature ‘carefully curated amplified music’ at a volume aligned with the ambiance and character of the space.

They said the bar would predominantly serve cocktails, wine and other drinks for on-site consumption, with a small provision of light snacks.

No significant structural changes are proposed to the outside of the building.

But changes carried out inside will allow for 40 people to sit inside at the tables, and will create customer toilets, a bar area, and storage space.

Opening hours are proposed to be Sunday to Thursday (and Bank Holidays) from 11am until 11.30pm. Friday to Saturday would be 11am until midnight.

Outdoor seating will be restricted to 9pm Sunday to Thursday and until 10pm Friday to Saturday, if the plan gets the green light.