Spitfire Sheffield: Delight for residents as Battle of Britain fighter legend in flypast over Sheffield
Residents on the outskirts of the city in the north and west looked up to the sky on Bank Holiday Monday to see a Spitfire fly over their roofs.
Some went onto social media to describe the flyover.
The aircraft, a mark IX Spitfire, had been taking flights from Leeds East Airport, near Church Fenton, in North Yorkshire, and had taken a trip out towards the Peak District.
The aircraft was a two seater version of the plane, which takes passenger flights, and was taking trips across Yorkshire.
Its flight which went over Sheffield took it over Ladybower Reservoir and the Derwent Dam, famous as one of the places were the RAF practised for Dambusters missions in 1943.
But the flight also took it over Dore, Totley, Ringinglow, Lodge Moor, Stannington, Oughtibridge, Chapeltown, High Green, on its way back, before heading heading off towards Barnsley, between 10.30am and 11am on Bank Holiday Monday.
The Mark XI was an updated type of Spitfire, brought in a few years after the Battle of Britain.