Delighted Sheffield residents were treated to a surprise flypast from a legendary Battle of Britain fighter.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Residents on the outskirts of the city in the north and west looked up to the sky on Bank Holiday Monday to see a Spitfire fly over their roofs.

Some went onto social media to describe the flyover.

A spitfire Mark IX, like the one pictured, flew over Sheffield. | National World

The aircraft, a mark IX Spitfire, had been taking flights from Leeds East Airport, near Church Fenton, in North Yorkshire, and had taken a trip out towards the Peak District.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The aircraft was a two seater version of the plane, which takes passenger flights, and was taking trips across Yorkshire.

Its flight which went over Sheffield took it over Ladybower Reservoir and the Derwent Dam, famous as one of the places were the RAF practised for Dambusters missions in 1943.

But the flight also took it over Dore, Totley, Ringinglow, Lodge Moor, Stannington, Oughtibridge, Chapeltown, High Green, on its way back, before heading heading off towards Barnsley, between 10.30am and 11am on Bank Holiday Monday.

The Mark XI was an updated type of Spitfire, brought in a few years after the Battle of Britain.