Heart of the City: Work to repair granite paving in flagship city centre development to take up to two months

A swathe of black asphalt cutting through granite slabs appeared in October
By David Walsh
Published 24th Apr 2024, 14:50 BST
Updated 25th Apr 2024, 05:00 BST
Work is underway to re-lay new granite paving in a flagship city centre development - but it could take two months.

Workers are replacing a swathe of asphalt on Wellington, Cambridge and Charles streets that appeared after cobbles were torn up to run pipes to a new food hall on Cambridge Street.

Temporary asphalt is being repaired on Wellington, Cambridge and Charles streets, six months after it was laid.

Readers voiced dismay at how it was left in October. In March, Sean McClean, director of regeneration and development at Sheffield Council, said he shared people’s frustrations at the six-month wait to restore the surfacing.

Now, repairs are under way. A council spokesperson said it was on track to be completed by the end of June.

The streets are at the heart of the authority’s £470m Heart of the City redevelopment of shops, offices, cafes, events space, flats and a food hall.

