As an inquiry into the national grooming gang scandal continues to face road blocks a local MP has said that ‘bizarre technicalities’ are keeping survivors from receiving compensation.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This past week, a national inquiry into grooming gangs that was announced by Prime Minister Keir Starmer back in June has been rocked by controversy, as four survivors involved decided to step back.

It comes after a number of issues, particularly a failure to appoint a chair for the investigation after four months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In an attempt to restore confidence, Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood has said that the inquiry will ‘never be watered down on my watch’ in an op-ed for the Times and GB News as the PM battled off questions at yesterday’s (October 23) PMQs.

Now, amidst all of this, an amendment to the Victims and Courts Bill is set to be discussed on Monday, October 27.

The amendment calls for eligibility for the Criminal Injuries Compensation Scheme (CICS), run by the Criminal Injuries Compensation Authority (CICA), to be extended so more child abuse survivors are helped.

Rotherham MP Sarah Champion has taken aim at 'bizarre technicalities' that are keeping victims of child sexual abuse from receiving compensation. | Adobe Stock

The Association of Personal Injury Lawyers (APIL) hopes to extend the scheme so more survivors of child abuse, including victims of online grooming, can apply to receive compensation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They have been working with Rotherham MP Sarah Champion - who originally tabled the amendment - as part of their work to extend the breadth of those who can receive compensation.

“We urge MPs to take this opportunity and accept this much-needed amendment to widen eligibility for redress, which was recommended by the Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse (IICSA),” said APIL’s immediate past president, Kim Harrison, who is a specialist child abuse lawyer.

“It’s time to do right by abuse survivors as they are victims of some of the most appalling crimes that damage and destroy lives. They must have a route to redress as they attempt to move on.”

The IICSA was published in 2022 after seven years researching how scandals like those in Rotherham were able to take place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In its recommendations, the report lays out how financial redress for victims works and the failures in the current systems.

“While no amount of money can fully compensate a victim for child sexual abuse, it can provide reparation and help them to access valuable support and therapy,” it reads.

“Victims of ‘violent crime’ in England and Wales (as well as Scotland) may be awarded compensation under the publicly funded Criminal Injuries Compensation Scheme - its continued focus on ‘crime of violence’ fails to take into account that child sexual abuse, particularly online sexual abuse, may occur without physical contact.”

It also states that currently, victims only have two years to make a claim - which they describe as ‘inadequate’ - and that no claim can be made by someone with certain sentences under an unspent criminal conviction despite the fact that ‘abuse may have directly contributed to instances of offending’,

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The government announced in April that it would not move forward with IICSA’s recommendation for compensation, though Ms Champion’s newly announced ammendment would reverse that decision.

The Labour MP added: “For too long, survivors of child sexual abuse have been denied compensation on the basis of bizarre technicalities. Many hoped this would end after the IICSA made a clear recommendation to put a stop to this.

“Children who have been sexually abused should not have to face unjust barriers when trying to access compensation - they've been through enough. That’s why I am campaigning for the reform of CICA.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The amendment also calls for the time period in which victims must make an application for compensation to be extended to seven years from the date the offence was reported to police, or from the victim’s 18th birthday if the offence was reported while they were a child.

Survivors with unspent criminal convictions would also no longer be automatically excluded from the scheme where offences are linked to the circumstances of their abuse as a child.

Ms Harrison, who represented many victims at the national abuse inquiry, added: “It’s unjust to automatically exclude survivors with a criminal record from compensation. Many children may be groomed by their abusers into committing crime.

“It’s only fair that, in certain circumstances, some criminal offences should not be a bar to receiving compensation from the scheme.”