A remorseless child rapist has been forced to listen to the life-long devastating impact his despicable crimes have had on the young girl he groomed and abused.

The girl Sean Gamble preyed upon is now a woman.

Gamble, appearing via prison video link, remained silent as her affecting statement was read to Sheffield Crown Court.

During a Sheffield Crown Court hearing held October 7, 2025, Sean Gamble was sent to begin an 11-year prison sentence after being found guilty of a catalogue of historic sex offences including two counts of rape, all committed against a young girl. Gamble was then aged between 17 and 18-years-old | SYP

In it, she described how the sexual abuse he subjected her to has made her feel “dirty” and “worthless” for decades, impacting on her mental health, her ability to form healthy relationships and causing her to feel “paranoid” about harm being caused to her children.

“Life has been a battle for me. I’ve never wanted to tell people, I’ve always put a front up, and got on with it,” said the complainant, who is entitled to lifelong anonymity.

She continued: “I’ve always felt dirty, and I’m always cleaning and showering…I’ve had struggles with sleeping, eating and socialising.”

But after jurors rejected Gamble’s denials to find him guilty of two counts of rape, and six counts of indecent assault at the conclusion of a trial at the same court, the complainant says the court process has taught her she is “worthy.”

“My self-worth was taken away for years…I now love myself and have self-worth…I know I will never be abused again,” she said.

As he sent Gamble to begin an 11-year prison sentence, Judge David Dixon said in his view Gamble had subjected the complainant to a “classic” process of grooming.

He told a hearing held today (October 7, 2025) that this process began by Gamble encouraging the girl to sit on his knee, before progressing to kissing, then to sexual touching, and ultimately, to rape.

Gamble, who is believed to have been around 17 or 18-years-old when he began abusing the girl, also gave her drags on a cigarette as part of the grooming process.

“Through the grooming process, you were testing the waters,” Judge Dixon told Gamble, formerly of Dawcroft Avenue, Barnsley.

He said the complainant had endured what he deemed to be “severe psychological” harm, and is likely to do so for “the rest of her life.”

“It impacts how she functions, even minor things like smell - because of what you smelled like at the time - are affected,” he told Gamble, now aged 53.

Defending, Vanessa Saxton referred Judge Dixon to the reports prepared on Gamble’s behalf, including one from a psychologist, who, she said, has determined him to have a number of learning difficulties.

Ms Saxton acknowledged that because Gamble “still denies” the offences, mitigation concerning his remorse cannot be advanced.

She asked Judge Dixon to consider Gamble’s young age at the time of the offences; and suggested that because of the impairments, arising out of his learning difficulties, he would have appeared “much more immature” than the average teenager.

Sending Gamble to begin his prison sentence, Judge Dixon said he had taken his “low intelligence level,” the suggestion he may be autistic along with his other learning difficulties into consideration.

Sean Gamble | syp

He added, however: “Whatever age you were at the time, whatever difficulties you had, counts of rape will always be treated as grave crimes, and will result in a serious sentence being imposed.”

Judge Dixon also granted a restraining order, prohibiting Gamble from contacting the complainant for the rest of her life.

He told Gamble that he will be subject to sex offender notification requirements, upon his release from prison.