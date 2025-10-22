A Rotherham survivor has said she believes politicians want to ’do the best for grooming gang survivors’ when they ‘need a vote’ or to ‘look good’.

Asked whether she felt satisfied with Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood’s assertion that the ongoing national inquiry will explicitly examine the ethnicity and religion of offenders, a woman who wants to be known as Elizabeth Harper told BBC Radio 4's Today programme: "No, I'm not, because we hear this all the time. We heard it in June. We hear it all the time.

"You know, people all want to do the best for grooming gang survivors and their families when it comes to that they need a vote or they need to look good.

"We've heard it all before, because if that was the case then, back in June, the inquiry had been running by now, wouldn't it?"

She added: "If they wanted to do the right thing, they would have done it by now."

Elizabeth, from Rotherham, quit from the victims and survivors liaison group just a day after the departures of Fiona Goddard and Ellie-Ann Reynolds .

A fourth survivor also reportedly resigned on Tuesday, October 21.

Ms Mahmood acknowledged frustrations about the pace of progress towards launching the inquiry, which was announced by Sir Keir Starmer in June and is yet to appoint a chair.

But she insisted the probe ‘is not, and will never be, watered down on my watch’ and would focus on how ‘some of the most vulnerable people in this country’ were abused ‘at the hands of predatory monsters’.

"In time, we came to know this as the 'grooming gangs' scandal, though I have never thought the name matched the scale of the evil. We must call them what they were: evil child rapists," Ms Mahmood said in an op-ed for the Times and GB News .

"It is essential that the victims themselves are at the heart of this inquiry. It was for that reason that we set up a victims group to support the inquiry in its inception, and throughout its work.

"It was with a heavy heart, in recent days, I learnt that some members have decided to step away from the group.

"Should they wish to return, the door will always remain open to them. But even if they do not, I owe it to them - and the country - to answer some of the concerns that they have raised."

Rotherham MP Sarah Champion published a letter to Jess Phillips, Minister for Safeguarding and Violence Against Women and Girls, on October 15 calling out issues in the inquiry’s ability to appoint a chair and failure in clarifying details.

Following this week’s new controversy, she reshared the letter on Facebook.

In it, she writes: “We are extremely concerned that the failure to make progress on the appointment of a chair is leading to substantial delays in the inquiry beginning its crucial work.

“We strongly believe that the inquiry should be tightly focussed and avoid the sprawling scope that hindered the work of the previous Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Exploitation, weakening its impact and confidence in its conclusions.

“Yet, four months on from the government's announcement that an inquiry would be commissioned, there remains no clarity on its scope, its remit, its terms of reference or the resources at its disposal.

“While we recognise the importance of appointing the right chair, it is vital that the Inquiry begins its work as soon as possible.

“We would therefore welcome any update on the appointment of a chair and on when the government anticipates that the Inquiry will be established.”