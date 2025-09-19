The police watchdog has published an updated report, clarifying their findings in how South Yorkshire Police failed in their duties to respond to reports of child sexual exploitation.

Today (September 19), the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has published their full finding of Operation Amazon.

The operation explored a complaint from 2017 that senior officers at the local police force had ‘failed in their statutory responsibilities to protect children’ during the horrific grooming scandal that took place in Rotherham between 1997 and 2013.

Findings of this operation were originally summarised as part of Operation Linden, a wider investigation into SYP’s actions during that period, however more details have been released following pressure from interested parties like whistle-blower Jayne Senior - who helped first expose the scope of the scandal.

A report has found that senior leadership at South Yorkshire Police lacked a ‘co-ordinated response’ to ‘actionable intelligence’ on grooming gangs - leading to the scale of the problem to be missed for years. | Google Maps

In this updated report, the IOPC say that ‘after careful consideration’ they ‘upheld the complaint’ against senior officers, but clarify that no senior officer was ‘under investigation for misconduct or a criminal offence’.

Within the report, senior officers are identified as anyone with the rank of Chief Superintendent and above.

It goes on to say: “The complaint was upheld on the basis that over a number of years it appeared that SYP had actionable intelligence which senior officers could and should have addressed and taken responsibility for, but there was no co-ordinated response.

“It was our view that this was a systemic organisational failure, as opposed to the failings of individuals. We could not identify a named individual who had responsibility for these matters, and therefore this could not be viewed as a conduct issue. The decision maker however concluded this was a collective failure of the senior leadership team in their statutory responsibilities to protect children.

“When we shared our findings in 2021, SYP disagreed with the decision to uphold the complaint. The force acknowledged there was an organisational failure to protect children but stated that there was evidence, within the Operation Amazon findings, that some senior officers had taken action intended to safeguard vulnerable young people in Rotherham.”

The report found that named perpetrators of child sexual exploitation or abuse (CSE/A) and their victims were discussed at stakeholder meetings as far back as the early 2000s, and while some action was taken to tackle the issue of vulnerable children going missing from their homes, ‘SYP did not sufficiently develop the information into actionable intelligence to conduct operations’.

It says that based off anecdotal evidence, key performance indicators set by the Home Office in the 1990s were the force’s priority, rather than the experience of victims - though say that this has changed in the years since.

The IOPC goes on to acknowledge the work of Operation Forced in 2001/2002 to safeguard vulnerable children at risk of being exploited for sex.

“Officers were also tasked with assessing whether surveillance of named perpetrators was viable,” the report adds.

“It subsequently appears that it was not.

“We were unable to find any material that had been kept to assess the effectiveness of this operation due to retention policies, but the issue of CSE/A persisted and was reflected in reports in 2002.

“Evidence was found that names of some of the perpetrators were discussed at meetings attended by SYP officers. However, no action appeared to be taken by SYP. The perpetrators went on to continue to abuse young girls until they were convicted in 2016 – 14 years later.”

They also challenged how officers had ‘an apparent lack of knowledge of CSE/A’, and that the force ‘did not always acknowledge and understand that they were dealing with vulnerable child victims, survivors and witnesses, who were understandably unable or unwilling to provide testimony accounts, if they were even asked to provide such testimony’.

Overall, the IOPC says that SYP ‘did not seem to be aware of the scale of CSE/A’, and attempts to build a better picture of the situation through gathering intelligence ultimately failed.

The report continues: “Operation Amazon identified that SYP were presented with information/intelligence from a variety of sources. This could have led to operations being conducted and senior officers taking responsibility for overseeing the operation and promoting knowledge of the emergence of CSE/A within South Yorkshire.

“Information was available in the early 2000s of the actions of a large number of men grooming young, vulnerable girls to facilitate CSE/A. While some efforts were made to address this, it appears there was not a cohesive effort to deal with this effectively. SYP publicly apologised before the completion of the Operation Amazon report to the victims/survivors of CSE/A and admitted in the media their previous failings.”

The report does point out ‘good practices’ by the launching of Operation Forced and later Operation Central in 2008 - which secured five convictions and custodial sentences - however described the overall response by SYP as ‘lacking’, particularly in the early years.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Operation Amazon was one of 93 strands of Operation Linden, the outcome of which was published in 2022.

“At the time, SYP accepted the vast majority of the Operation Linden findings but disagreed with the decision to uphold the Operation Amazon complaint on the basis that the finding did not name any officers who had failed in their statutory duty. The force acknowledges and respects the IOPC’s decision.

“South Yorkshire Police has accepted and apologised for the failure to safeguard vulnerable young people in Rotherham against CSE in the 1990s and 2000s. We remain committed to ensuring that the organisation and officers of today are the best they can be at preventing harm.”