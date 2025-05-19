Coun Safiya Saeed has been voted in as the new Right Worshipful Lord Mayor of Sheffield.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She was elected and inaugurated at Sheffield City Council’s Annual General Meeting, watched by proud family members who travelled from her home country of Somaliland.

The single mother of five children is the city’s 128th Lord Mayor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Safiya Saeed has been voted in as the new Right Worshipful Lord Mayor of Sheffield. | SCC

She said: “I stand before you today in great pride and joy, it is more than an honour, I am honoured to be the first black woman wearing a hijab to take this role.

“Today, this gives me the platform to grow and give back to my community.”

In her career as a councillor, Safiya has been deputy lord mayor and chair of the North East Local Area Committee.

She is also founder of Reach Up Youth, an initiative dedicated to empowering young people, particularly those from black and ethnic minority backgrounds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Her hobbies include travelling, connecting with friends and socialising and she says her passions are “continuously learning” by attending workshops and networking events.

Lord Mayor of Sheffield Safiya Saeed said: “I am incredibly proud to step into the role of Lord Mayor, making history as the first black woman, wearing hijab to hold this position in Sheffield.

“I came to Sheffield in 1985, and this city has truly become my home — a place where I have always felt I belong.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Her theme for the year is centred around networking and connecting people, she added.

And she hopes to turn Sheffield into a “thriving hub where investors, entrepreneurs, charities, and residents can build partnerships and support each other, looking to gather Sheffield’s stories, amplify its voices, and proudly represent the spirit of our city.”

She closed her acceptance speech saying: “I want every voice, no matter how quiet, to feel heard in the heart of this city.”