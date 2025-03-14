Lord Mayor Awards celebrate contributions to Sheffield life
Hosted by the Lord Mayor’s office, the awards ceremony highlighted the dedication of some of Sheffield’s most skilled and dedicated citizens, for their contributions across sport, education, environment, arts, community and young hero.
The ceremony sparkled, led by The Right Worshipful Lord Mayor of Sheffield, Cllr Jayne Dunn, a renowned speaker and advocate, who has held a number of positions and gained a broad range of experience during her time at Sheffield City Council.
Cllr Jayne Dunn, Lord Mayor of Sheffield, said:
“The Lord Mayor Awards has brought together our diverse communities ensuring we celebrate each other and the wonderful people in Sheffield.
“Congratulations to all our worthy winners. We were thrilled to celebrate everyone, both our winners and runners-up, who have dedicated their time and efforts to putting Sheffield on the map and making this a brilliant place to live.
“When I was appointed Lord Mayor, I pledged to make sure that the achievements of our residents and the dedication they show to the city is given a platform, and these awards have demonstrated why this is so important and so worthwhile. It’s been a truly humbling experience that I am honoured to have brought to life.”
Winners of Lord Mayors Awards 2025:
- Outstanding Contribution to Local Community Winner - Firas Sharefy
- Outstanding Contribution to Environment & Science – Sustainability Connects
- Outstanding Contribution to the promotion of Arts, Music & Culture – Jerry Cheung DL
- Outstanding Contribution to Local Sport - Yuri Matischen
- Outstanding Contribution to Education – Cheriene Bailey
- The Young Hero - Leah Walton
The Lord Mayor Awards, supported by E.ON Blackburn Meadows, also received support from TravelMaster, Veolia ES Sheffield Ltd, Utilita Arena and Sheffield City Hall, Westfield Health Ltd, The Sheffield College and Kingfield Supported Living.
All nominations were carefully considered by an independent panel of decision-makers made up of individuals, including representatives from Sheffield United community group, Sheffield Wednesday community foundation and Voluntary Action Sheffield.