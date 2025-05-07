Sheffield second biggest party elects new leader

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield’s Liberal Democrats have appointed a new leader following Cllr Shaffaq Mohammed’s elevation to the House of Lords.

Cllr Martin Smith, who represents the Dore and Totley ward and chairs the council’s Economic Development and Skills Policy Committee, has taken over leadership of the party at Sheffield Town Hall.

A councillor since 2014 and committee chair since 2022, Cllr Smith brings over a decade of experience to the role.

In a statement to the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS), he said: “It is an honour to have been elected by my colleagues to lead the Liberal Democrat group at Sheffield City Council. Shaffaq has been a fantastic leader, and I hope to continue his great work.

“This city is full of talented individuals, communities and organisations but too often we lack the opportunity to showcase these. I have spent three years as Chair of the Economic Development, Skills and Culture Policy Committee championing all that Sheffield has to offer, and I will continue to do so as leader of the Liberal Democrats.

“Sheffield deserves a fair deal and I will hold Labour councillors, the Labour mayor and the Labour government to account for this.”

Cllr Smith succeeds Cllr Shaffaq Mohammed—now Baron Mohammed of Tinsley—who decided to step down after being appointed to the House of Lords.

Mohammed led the local Liberal Democrats for 14 years and, despite his new national role, will remain a councillor representing the Ecclesall ward.