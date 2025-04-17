Trailblazing Sheffield residents to be Lord Mayors’ special guests at World Seniors Snooker final

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A handful of Sheffield's most inspirational residents will have the opportunity to attend the final of the JenningsBet World Seniors Snooker Championship, as special guests, alongside the Lord Mayor.

A handful of Sheffield’s most inspirational residents will have the opportunity to attend the final of the World Seniors Snooker Championship, as special guests, alongside the Lord Mayor.

Earlier this year, Sheffield City Council hosted the Lord Mayor Awards – a celebration of Sheffield’s trailblazers, making a difference to the city and to Sheffield life.

The Jenningsbet World Seniors Snooker Championship has announced that they will be hosting the award winners, alongside Lord Mayor of Sheffield, Cllr Jayne Dunn, at the final of their championship on Sunday 11 May, at the Crucible Theatre.

The Lord Mayor of Sheffield with her award-winners

The Lord Mayor will celebrate with her winners at a champagne reception in the presence of some snooker legends before enjoying the afternoons match, where a new World Seniors Champion will be crowned.

Jason Francis, Chairman of World Seniors, said: “The final of our World Championship is the biggest day of our season and so it’s great to be able to host the Lord Mayor and her award winners to further celebrate this great city of Sheffield, the home of snooker.”

Cllr Jayne Dunn, Lord Mayor of Sheffield, said:“When I was appointed Lord Mayor, I pledged to make sure that the achievements of our residents and the dedication they show to the city is given a platform, and the Lord Mayor Awards, which took place earlier this year, did just that.

“I am delighted that those worthy winners will now be honoured once again at the World Seniors Championships. Sheffield loves snooker, which is why I am delighted to attend the final – for the first-ever and very special Lord Mayor’s Day – to celebrate Sheffield, its residents and snooker.”

World Seniors, which will be aired once again this year live on Channel 5, follows on from the World Snooker Championship and gives snooker legends including Jimmy White, Ken Doherty, Tony Drago and more another chance to play at snooker’s most famous venue, which defined many of their careers.

The 2025 Championship in May will see players from eight countries compete for the title won last year by Igor Figueiredo from Brazil. It will be played from Wednesday 7 May to Sunday 11 May 2025.

Secure your tickets to see the action live on the Sheffield Theatres website.