Endcliffe Park’s memorial to a wartime tragedy in Sheffield which shocked the city is set to be transformed.

Funds are being raised by the Royal Air Forces Association (RAFA) to renovate The Mi Amigo memorial in Endcliffe Park in time for its 80th anniversary service in 2024.

On February 22 1944, a heavily damaged American B-17 Flying Fortress, known as ‘Mi Amigo’, crashed in Endcliffe Park. The pilot Lt John Kriegshauser was said to have manoeuvred the plane to miss nearby homes and children playing in the park, but the US Air Force crew of 10 that were on board were killed in the crash.

In 1969 the RAFA Sheffield Branch donated funds for a memorial in Endcliffe Park as a tribute to the crew of Mi Amigo. Sheffield City Council’s Parks and Countryside service has maintained the memorial since, with the support of the local community.

The memorial to the American WW2 bomber Mi Amigo in Endcliffe Park , pictured, set to be transformed for anniversary of tragedy. Picture: Chris Etchells, National World

On the 75th anniversary of the crash in 2019, a flypast was organised by the Royal Air Force and US Air Force, attended by thousands of Sheffield residents and visitors

The restoration plan, developed by the RAFA and approved by Sheffield City Council, aims to improve disabled access to the memorial and to make it easier to see it from the pathway. The plans include:

> Replacement of the current timber posts and fences with lightweight painted steel posts and handrails.

> Reordering of the steps and provision of new and additional handrails.

The wreckage of the Mi Amigo.

> Provision of an additional display board and box for family and friend’s memorabilia.

The RAFA are raising funds to complete the renovations and are aiming to complete the works by the end of 2024 in time for the 80th anniversary service on 25 February 2024.

Chairman of the Community, Parks and Leisure Policy Committee, Cllr Richard Williams, said: “The Mi Amigo memorial is an important tribute to the incredible bravery of the crew, and the sacrifice that they made to avoid further losses of lives during the tragic events in 1944.

