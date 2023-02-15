The crash site of Mi Amigo in Sheffield has been a place of remembrance for almost 80 years after the damaged bomber plane plummeted out the sky, killing all 10 airmen on board.

An annual ceremony is to take place this Sunday, February 19, to mark 79 years since ten American crewmen lost their lives when the B-17 Flying Fortress, known as Mi Amigo, crashed in Endcliffe Park.

A number of dignitaries, including representative from the American Embassy, Aaron Snipe, will lay wreaths at the memorial site at 1.15pm, followed by a service at 2pm in St Augustine’s Church, on Brocco Bank.

Squadron Leader Barry Darwin, of Sheffield Royal Air Forces Association, was aged four when he saw the “terrible pall of smoke” stretching over his home on High Storrs.

Since leaving RAF Finningley, the 83-year-old has been involved in many remembrance services for the fallen crew, and has been organising the annual remembrance service since 2019.

He has stated there will be a larger service with a pipe band and a visit from an American Ambassador next year to commemorate 80 years since the airmen selflessly lost their lives.

In February 2019, a military flypast was organised by former BBC Breakfast presenter Dan Walker to mark the 75th anniversary, and to recognise the tireless efforts of local resident Tony Foulds, who has long campaigned for the flyover to keep the memories of the men alive.

Thousands of people entered the park to watch the impressive display from both the Royal Air Force and United States Air Force - as well as around three million people catching the live broadcast on BBC Breakfast.

